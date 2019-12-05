Home / Community Bulletin Board / CHS Band & guests to perform Winter Concert

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 6 Views

The Clinton High School Band will present its Winter Concert, featuring musicians from the high school band, as well as those from the Clinton Middle School Band, and specialty groups like the high school Jazz Band and Percussion Ensemble, next week. The performance will begin at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, December 10th in the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at the school, and admission is free.

