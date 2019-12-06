Home / Community Bulletin Board / Christmas Program at Island Home

Christmas Program at Island Home

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 1 Views

Island Home Baptist Church invites everyone to the presentation of their Christmas Program on Sunday, December 15th at 6 pm. Pastor Dennis Galloway and the congregation of Island Home invite everyone to attend. The church is located on Norris Freeway, and for more information, you can call 865-494-0537.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

