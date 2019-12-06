Christmas Program at Island Home

Island Home Baptist Church invites everyone to the presentation of their Christmas Program on Sunday, December 15th at 6 pm. Pastor Dennis Galloway and the congregation of Island Home invite everyone to attend. The church is located on Norris Freeway, and for more information, you can call 865-494-0537.
