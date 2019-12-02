Home / Community Bulletin Board / Chili Cook-Off part of Clinton tree-lighting festivities

Chili Cook-Off part of Clinton tree-lighting festivities

Jim Harris 1 day ago

The 1st annual Chili Cook-Off at The Clinton Community Center is coming up on Friday December 6th, running alongside the city’s 25th annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, from 5 to 8 pm. Everyone is invited to “taste test” all the entries! Just pay $5, then sample each chili entry and vote for your favorite. Proceeds from the Cook-Off go to the United Way of Anderson County.

