Chili Cook-Off part of Clinton tree-lighting festivities

The 1st annual Chili Cook-Off at The Clinton Community Center is coming up on Friday December 6th, running alongside the city’s 25th annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, from 5 to 8 pm. Everyone is invited to “taste test” all the entries! Just pay $5, then sample each chili entry and vote for your favorite. Proceeds from the Cook-Off go to the United Way of Anderson County.
