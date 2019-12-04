Changes made to Oak Ridge tree-lighting plans

The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department has announced major changes to the Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting set for this Friday, December 6. The event will still be held on Friday, but is now scheduled to begin at 6 pm in A.K. Bissell Park, which 30 minutes earlier than previously announced.

The order of events has also been flip-flopped so that the tree lighting itself will kick off the event in the Secret City Commemorative Walk area on the east side of the Oak Ridge Public Library parking lot. Following the tree lighting, participants will then proceed to the outdoor pavilion stage located behind the Civic Center for holiday music and refreshments.

The entire program will take place outside in the park (weather permitting), so guests are encouraged to dress appropriately. In the event of rain, the music program will take place in the Civic Center’s gymnasium.

A shuttle cart will be available for those guests who might need assistance to and from the parking area. Seating will be available by the pavilion stage.

Seasonal music this year is provided by the Linden Elementary School Choir and the Oak Ridge Community Band. Refreshments will be provided by UCOR and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board.

Visit the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department website at www.orrecparks.org or call (865) 425-3450 for additional information on special events and programs.