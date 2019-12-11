Chamber announces Christmas Parade winners

The Clinton Christmas Parade was held last Saturday, and earlier this week, the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the annual float contest.

First place honors went to Sleepy-Eyed John’s Music and Clogging, which had a “front-porch-sitting” theme. Second place went to the CCS Express, the Clinton school system’s entry, and third place honors were bestowed upon Truth Way Baptist Church for its entry incorporating the iconic landmarks of the city—including the Water Tower and the Lewallen Bridge—and a scene depicting Bethlehem.

Honorable mentions went to Drop N Go Dumpsters, the Clinton Lions Club and South Clinton Baptist Church.