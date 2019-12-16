Home / Featured / CCSO raids home Friday

CCSO raids home Friday

Friday morning, investigators with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Gennie Lane in LaFollette, the residence of David and Amber Taylor.

A press release from the CCSO states that investigators had made numerous purchases of Schedule II naroctics at the home in the weeks leading up to Friday morning’s 9 am raid. The Sheriff’s SWAT team assisted in securing the home and once investigators began their searcj, they reported seizing Schedule II narcotics, specifically oxycodone.

According to the release, charges against David and Amber Taylor will be presented to the Campbell County grand jury in the not-too-distant future.

