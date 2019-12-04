Home / Local News / CCSO, LPD officers earn THSO awards

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office announced the winners of several awards given to area law enforcement officers.

Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins announced that one of his deputies, Dakota Williams, was recognized as the 2019 East Tennessee Deputy of the Year, and that another, John Miinor, was also named the 2019 East Tennessee DUI Deputy of the Year. In his announcement, Sheriff Goins congratulated both for “their hard work and dedication.”

LaFollette Police Officer Matthew Sandefur received the THSO’s “Beyond the Traffic Stop” award for “going above and beyond on a recent traffic stop that lead to the apprehension of a wanted career felon and multiple additional charges,” according an LPD Facebook post. In addition, Officer Daryl Chapman received the Speed Enforcement Award, and Sergeant Noah Riggs was recognized with a letter of appreciation from the THSO for his hard work and dedication.

As more area departments announce their award winners, we will pass them along to you here on WYSH.

