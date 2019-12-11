Home / Local News / Campbell man sentenced to 36 years

Campbell man sentenced to 36 years

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

A 43-year-old LaFollette man was sentenced earlier this week to 36 years in state prison following his convistions earlier this year on a host of theft charges.

Vernon Lee Ivey was convicted of five counts of theft over $1000; four counts of theft less than $1000; two counts each of theft over $2500 and burglary; and one count each of aggravated burglary, auto burglary and theft over $10,000.

Officials say that the case was a “multi-incident” matter that was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office as well as the LaFollette and Jellico police departments.

