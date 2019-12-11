Bulletin: Norris Council OKs land swap, water rate increase

According to the Norris Bulletin, the Norris City Council Monday voted to authorize City Manager Scott Hackler to take the necessary steps to acquire two parcels of excess property from the State of Tennessee.

The tracts are located on the east and west side of Sycamore Place along Highway 61 in front of Covenant Life Church, and according to the report, will be conveyed to the city at only minimum expense provided the property is used for a public purpose. Initially thought to be going to a public auction, state officials subsequently notified officials that the site would be offered to the city if it agreed to pay “any costs incurred in the transfer, primarily for filing fees, survey expense and legal fees,” according to the Bulletin. No decision has been made as to how the city will ultimately use the property.

The City Council also voted unanimously Monday to approve on second and final reading an ordinance that increases water rates in the city by around $6 a month. The Bulletin reports that the proposal from the Norris Water Commission had been approved on a first reading and also been the subject of a public hearing.