Billy A. Kesterson, age 38 of Clinton went home to be with his heavenly Savior on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
He enjoyed working out and playing baseball and was passionate about the Steelers.  Billy was an incredible musician and played both the piano and guitar by ear. His hero was Stevie Ray Vaughn.  Billy’s artistic endeavor also included drawing, calligraphy, and watching tv/movies such as the “Walking Dead.” Most of all Billy loved his parents.  Billy was a 1999 graduate of Clinton High School and received his Associates Degree from Roane State.
He is survived by his parents, Carl and Juanita Kesterson; brother, Bobby Kesterson & wife Danielle; sisters, Karri McKamey & husband Gene of Jacksboro, Traci Freels of Clinton, Resa Kesterson of Clinton, Deb Richard of Austin, TX, and Linda Haddix of Clinton.  Billy also has numerous nieces and nephews.  He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie & Rick Paxton of Middleton, OH
A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Wesleyan, 821 Fowler St., Clinton, TN  37716.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

