Beverly Joan Crawford

Beverly Joan Crawford born April 16, 1940, passed from this life on the beautiful snow-filled morning of December 11, 2019.  Beverly loved her farm, her animals, and UT football. 
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ginny Crawford, her cousins Betty and Leroy Talley, Linda and Steve Talley, and several loved ones of the Crawford family.
Beverly leaves behind her friend and caretaker Denise Taylor, and Geraldine Taylor who were both instrumental in allowing Beverly to spend her last days at home.
In fulfilling her wishes, Beverly has been cremated.  A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2020.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

