Barking dog alerts residents to fire, all escape safely

A Roane County man and his two adult children are in need of a place to live following a Christmas morning fire. The occupants of the home say that their barking dog alerted them to get out of the burning single-wide mobile home.

The East Roane County Volunteer Fire Department says that the fire happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Powell Drive.

Officials say two of the three occupants of the homer were there, but were asleep at the time of the fire. The third member of the family was at work.

Officials said the home did not have smoke detectors, and that it appeared the fire was caused by too many cords plugged into a strip outlet in a back bedroom.

The home was described as a total loss.

The Red Cross responded to assist the family.