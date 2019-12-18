Home / Obituaries / Barbara L. Freeman, age 87 of Caryville

Barbara L. Freeman, age 87 of Caryville

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Barbara L. Freeman, age 87 of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Waters of Clinton. Barbara was born on August 24, 1932 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Shelby Karo and Mattie Andrews Hill. She was a member of Lake View Baptist Church in Caryville. Barbara enjoyed camping, cooking, sewing, and spending time with her friends and family. In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Bobby Freeman, brother: John Calvin Hill, baby brother: Little T, and sister: Mary Wilson.

Sons   Joe Freeman and Bonnie Lou of Briceville

            George Freeman and Vickie of Caryville

Daughters   Angela Freeman Beach and Terry of Jacksboro

                   Margie Miles and Shane of Jacksboro

Sister   Maude Riggs

Grandchildren: Travis Freeman and April, Lance Freeman and Melissa, Chad Freeman and Paige, Logan Smith, and Brandon Beach

Great Grandchildren: Hannah Freeman, Leah Freeman, Chloe Freeman, Ansley Freeman, Charlee Freeman, Josie Freeman, and Maverick Freeman

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Janet Webb for her loving care.

Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday, December 19, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 pm Wednesday, December 19, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Travis Freeman and Rev. Roger Stanley officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton, Tennessee on Thursday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 am for the graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Gregory (Greg) Scott Loy age 51

Gregory (Greg) Scott Loy age 51, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.