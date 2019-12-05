Home / Community Bulletin Board / Babahatchie Community Band Christmas Concert Dec. 13th

Babahatchie Community Band Christmas Concert Dec. 13th

The Babahatchie Community Band will have a Christmas Concert on Friday, December 13 at 7 pm.  It will be held at the Princess Theater in Harriman. 

The band will play many Christmas favorites, including the Charlie Brown Christmas music. 

Admission is free, but donations to support the band will be gladly accepted at the door.

This Saturday, December 7th, all interested musicians are invited to take part in a performance of “Tuba Christmas” at 11:45 am in the James Williamson Auditorium at Harriman High School. There is no fee to come and enjoy the show, but if you are a musician interested in taking part, there is a participant registration fee of $10. You can register to perform beginning at 9:30 am Saturday, with rehearsal set to begin at 10 am. Musicians can also purchase a book of music, but organizers say that older copies of the sheet music to TubaChristmas are also acceptable.

The Babahatchie Community Band is made up of volunteers, along the lines of the Oak Ridge Community Band, and musicians of all ages are welcome to take part. The group rehearses in the band room at Harriman High School on Monday evenings and performs about four shows per year. The only requirements are some prior musical experience and a willingness to try hard.

For more information, Babahatchie Community Band on Facebook.

I’d change the contact info to check out the Babahatchie Community Band on Facebook.

The director of the band is Clinton High School chorus teacher McCall Bohanan.

