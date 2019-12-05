ASAP, partners hosting substance-free movie night

(ASAP of Anderson press release) Local youth and families are invited to pack the Oak Ridge Civic Center for an evening of substance-free holiday activities and movie watching starting at 6pm on Friday, December 13th. Generously sponsored by TN Bank, Food City, Dunkin Donuts, and Gate Electronics, this event is FREE for all community members and will include a visit from Santa, holiday crafts, milk and cookies, and a showing of the holiday classic, Elf, with popcorn. Attendees are encouraged to wear PJs and bring a blanket to enjoy the movie!

Offered in partnership by the ASAP of Anderson Youth Ambassador Coalition, the City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board, and the Oak Ridge Police Department, the event will serve as a fun, safe environment for community-level bonding as well as an opportunity to increase public awareness about youth substance misuse. Alongside the holiday activities, attendees will be provided with information about substance misuse and prevention efforts currently underway in Anderson County.

This event is spear-headed by ASAP of Anderson’s Youth Ambassador Coalition (YAC) and consists of students from Anderson County, Clinton, and Oak Ridge High School leading the charge on local youth prevention efforts. A portion of the group’s mission is to educate the public about the prevalence of underage drinking and drug misuse in Anderson County students, such as the following data points collected in the 2018 Pride Questionnaire:

23.8% of 12th graders reported annual use of alcohol

13.2% of 12th graders reported annual use of any illicit drug

18.6% of 12th graders reported it was VERY EASY to gain access to alcohol

13.7% of 12th graders reported it was VERY EASY to gain access to prescription drugs

To partner with ASAP of Anderson, learn more about their mission, or make a donation, go to www.ASAPofAnderson.org or call 865-457-3007. Follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.