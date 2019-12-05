Home / Community Bulletin Board / ASAP, partners hosting substance-free movie night

ASAP, partners hosting substance-free movie night

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 6 Views

(ASAP of Anderson press release) Local youth and families are invited to pack the Oak Ridge Civic Center for an evening of substance-free holiday activities and movie watching starting at 6pm on Friday, December 13th. Generously sponsored by TN Bank, Food City, Dunkin Donuts, and Gate Electronics, this event is FREE for all community members and will include a visit from Santa, holiday crafts, milk and cookies, and a showing of the holiday classic, Elf, with popcorn. Attendees are encouraged to wear PJs and bring a blanket to enjoy the movie!

Offered in partnership by the ASAP of Anderson Youth Ambassador Coalition, the City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board, and the Oak Ridge Police Department, the event will serve as a fun, safe environment for community-level bonding as well as an opportunity to increase public awareness about youth substance misuse. Alongside the holiday activities, attendees will be provided with information about substance misuse and prevention efforts currently underway in Anderson County.

This event is spear-headed by ASAP of Anderson’s Youth Ambassador Coalition (YAC) and consists of students from Anderson County, Clinton, and Oak Ridge High School leading the charge on local youth prevention efforts. A portion of the group’s mission is to educate the public about the prevalence of underage drinking and drug misuse in Anderson County students, such as the following data points collected in the 2018 Pride Questionnaire:

  • 23.8% of 12th graders reported annual use of alcohol
  • 13.2% of 12th graders reported annual use of any illicit drug
  • 18.6% of 12th graders reported it was VERY EASY to gain access to alcohol
  • 13.7% of 12th graders reported it was VERY EASY to gain access to prescription drugs

To partner with ASAP of Anderson, learn more about their mission, or make a donation, go to www.ASAPofAnderson.org or call 865-457-3007. Follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

New Electronic Docket System at AC Courthouse

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch has announced the installation of an “Electronic Docket …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.