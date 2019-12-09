Home / Local News / Anderson Operations Committee meets Monday

Jim Harris Local News

The Anderson County Commission’s Operations Committee will meet Monday evening at 6 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse.

Among the items on the agenda for tonight include the proposed move of space within the County Courthouse for the Election Commission, and commissioners are also expected to discuss how to proceed with procuring a new location for a Senior Center, with a focus on the offer from Faith Promise Church to sell its former home at the entrance to Mariner Point subdivision for a discounted price of $500,000. The other option currently being considered for a relcoated senior center is the old National Guard Armory building on the Fairgrounds in Clinton, which would be leased to the county for $1 a year, but comes with its own baggage, namely a price tag of some $1.4 million to make the repairs and upgrades that would be necessary for it to be a suitable home for the seniors.

The Operations Committee will meet at 6 pm tonight in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. If you cannot attend the meeting, it will be broadcast on ACTV, Comcast Cable channel 95 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99, in Anderson County.

