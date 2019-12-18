Anderson designated as HIDTA county

The White House’s Office of Drug Control Policy has designated Anderson County as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, meaning that local law enforcement agencies will receive federal funding for drug interdiction efforts and a new, full-time federal law enforcement agent working alongside them.

HIDTA, as the program is known (pronounced Hide-uh), was created in 1988 as a way to provide funding and other resources to law enforcement in areas designated as high intensity drug trafficking areas. Anderson County was one of only 13 counties across the country to receive the designation in 2019, and actually received that designation in September. District Attorney General Dave Clark said that officials held off on making the announcement at that time until they learned whether the 7th District Crime Task Force’s application to be a HIDTA-designated task force was approved, which it recently was. Clark said during a press conference on Tuesday that the local CTF, comprised of officers from all of the county’s police departments, the Sheriff’s Office and the DA’s office and governed by a board of directors made up of the heads of each of those departments, is the first locally-operated task force in Tennessee to receive the designation.

In addition to annual federal funds of $132,500, the designation for the Task Force means that an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will be permanently stationed in Anderson County to assist the task force with its interdiction efforts. The funding will be used to pay for things like overtime for Task Force members, covert and not-so-covert law enforcement equipment, and travel expenses, with the rest used to fund undercover operations. Having the agent permanently attached to Anderson County will also give local law enforcement quick and ready access to federal resources. No HIDTA task force can operate without a federal partner, and the ATF is Anderson’s.

Anderson County officials began the application process two years ago, and say that the county was chosen because of two main factors: first, the fact that Interstate 75—which basically extends border-to-border—is a major route for traffickers smuggling drugs like heroin, and especially methamphetamine, from Mexico to points north; and second, the proven past successes of the 7th District Crime Task Force, which investigates both drug crimes and violent crime.

The designation will officially go into effect on January 1st.

Clark recognized the contributions of several individuals and agencies in applying for, and receiving, the HIDTA designation, specifically the Clinton Police Department’s Lt. Danielle Alexander, who played what was described as a large role in preparing the application, CPD Chief Vaughn Becker, described as the group’s “quarterback,” and former CPD Chief Rick Scarbrough, who was credited with getting the ball rolling two years ago.

District Attorney Dave Clark announces HIDTA designation for Anderson County during a press conference Tuesday, December 17th, at the Clinton Community Center

From the DEA website: The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program, created by Congress with the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988, provides assistance to Federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies operating in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions of the United States. This grant program is administered by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). There are currently 28 HIDTAs, which include approximately 18 percent of all counties in the United States and 66 percent of the U.S. population. HIDTA-designated counties are located in 49 states, as well as in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. The DEA plays a very active role and has nearly 600 authorized special agent positions dedicated to the program. At the local level, the HIDTAs are directed and guided by Executive Boards composed of an equal number of regional Federal and non-Federal (state, local, and tribal) law enforcement leaders. The 2016 HIDTA annual budget is $250 million.

The purpose of the HIDTA program is to reduce drug trafficking and production in the United States by:

Facilitating cooperation among Federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies to share information and implement coordinated enforcement activities;

Enhancing law enforcement intelligence sharing among Federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies;

Providing reliable law enforcement intelligence to law enforcement agencies to facilitate the design of effective enforcement strategies and operations; and

Supporting coordinated law enforcement strategies that make the most of available resources to reduce the supply of illegal drugs in designated areas of the United States and in the Nation as a whole.