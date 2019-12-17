Anderson Commission votes down Senior Center purchase

Meeting Monday, the Anderson County Commission voted to not move forward with the purchase of the former Faith Promise Church building at the entrance to the Mariner Point subdivision to be used as the county’s senior center.

The vote came after a lengthy, and at times contentious discussion, during which some commissioners said they did not have enough information to make an adequate decision, clearly still haunted by the county’s ill-fated purchase of the building at 205 Main Street two years ago. That building had been bought for $600,000 after commissioners were told that it had been inspected and was suitable for use as a senior center. Shortly after the seniors moved in, though, several problems including mold were found and the seniors were forced to move back into their current home at 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton.

Others pointed out that this time around, inspections had been conducted, appraisals were available, and the prospect of acquiring a move-in ready building at a discounted asking price of $500,000 appeared to be gaining traction among the Commission, eager to move past the problems with 205 Main. It appeared to gain even more steam after Commissioner Tim Isbel said during Monday’s meeting that he had spoken with representatives of Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, who indicated they would be willing to purchase 205 Main, located across from the dealership, contingent upon the completion of an environmental assessment the dealership would pay for.

The vote to reject entering a sales agreement with Faith Promise was 9-to-6.

Voting to approve the motion to enter into the agreement and move forward on purchasing the property were Commissioners Chuck Fritts, Shain Vowell, Tim Isbel, Steve Mead, Bob Smallridge and Robert McKamey, who had made the motion.

Voting against moving forward on the purchase were Commissioners Tracy Wandell, Robert Jameson, Rick Meredith, Denver Waddell, Josh Anderson, Jerry White, Jerry Creasey, Theresa Scott and Phil Yager.

Near the end of the meeting, Commission Chairman Tracy Wandell told Mayor Terry Frank, who had wholeheartedly endorsed the proposed purchase, that the deal was “not dead” as far as the Commission was concerned and asked her to come back before the Commission in January with all of the applicable documentation and after further discussions at the committee levels.

Reached for comment this morning, Commissioner McKamey said, “Well, I think it’s a sad time for Anderson County. They weren’t in the giving Christmas spirit last night. Our seniors deserve something better, and I’ve not given up. I’m bringing it back up next month, going back before Budget, back before Operations, with some different funding options. There’s two or three funding options…monies that we are spending that we shouldn’t be on certain projects. I intend to take that back and present it to them, and I hope that the church will still allow us to go forward with the amount they had given us before.”

McKamey did not elaborate on the funding options he mentioned. It is also unclear at this time if Faith Promise’s leadership board will extend their offer by another 30 days after having done so at the end of November.

We will keep you posted as developments warrant.