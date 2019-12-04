All-Region football teams announced for Regions 3-5A, 2-4A

High school football’s state championships will be decided in Cookeville Thursday through Saturday, but the postseason awards are also being handed out.
Taking a look first at the All Region 3-5A , several Clinton Dragons made the grade despite a disappointing 2-8 season. They are: Evan Winchester, Bryce Collins, Trevor Linderman, Will Briggs, Connor Moody, and Gavin Bolinger. Collins was recognized as the Region’s Punter of the Year, as well. Trace Thackerson, Blake Cooper and Edwin Resendiz received Honorable Mention accolades. Briggs and Garrett Long were also recognized for their performances in the classroom.
Oak Ridge is also well-represented. Kendall Jackson was named Sophomore of the Year, while his teammate Isaiah Johnson was named Wide Receiver of the Year, and Linebacker of the Year was Jacob Adams. Here are the rest of the Wildcats who made the All-Region team: Jack Replogle, Issair Franquez, Tyrell Romano, Tyler Galloway, Niyahn Flack, Samuel Hensley, and Robert Hill. Honorable Mentions included: Cole Adams, Johnathan Stewart, Jaxon Adams, and Mitchell Gibbons. Oak Ridge’s Matthew Calhoun was also recognized for his academic success as well.
Campbell County’s All-Region members include Javan McCulley, Devlin Dukes, Damon Seiber, CJ Allen, and Blake Taylor. Honorable mentions went to Chaz Duverney, Makyle Shepard, Hunter White,
Jason Kennedy, Cahron Williams, and Ben Conrad. Michael Brown of Campbell County was named Specialist of the Year and Thomas Johnson received accolades for his prowess in the classroom.
The complete list of Region 3-5A honorees is below.
Region 3-5A Coaches and Players of the Year:
Co-Coach of the Year: Lamar Brown – West & Matt Lowe – Powell
Offensive Assistant of the Year: Tracy Malone, West
Defensive Assistant of the Year: Barron Chandler, West
MVP: Drew Francis, West
Offensive Player of the Year: Walker Trusley, Powell
Defensive Player of the Year: Tyrece Edwards, West
Sophomore of the Year: Kendall Jackson, Oak Ridge
Quarterback: Baker Dance, West
Runningback: Isaiah Mattress, West
Tight End: Tyler Kirkess, Powell
Wide Receiver: Isaiah Johnson, Oak Ridge
Offensive Lineman: Michael Treadwell, Powell
Defensive Lineman: Colton Webb, Powell
Linebacker: Jacob Adams, Oak Ridge
Defensive Back: John Cupp, West
Athlete: Bailor Hughes, Powell
Punter: Bryce Collins, Clinton
Place Kicker: Joseph Mojica, Fulton
Returner: Omarian Wright, West
Specialist: Michael Brown, Campbell County
Campbell County
All Region:
Javan McCulley
Devlin Dukes
Damon Seiber
CJ Allen
Blake Taylor
Honorable Mention:
Chaz Duverney
Makyle Shepard
Hunter White
Jason Kennedy
Cahron Williams
Ben Conrad
Academic:
Thomas Johnson
Clinton
All Region:
Evan Winchester
Bryce Collins
Trevor Linderman
Will Briggs
Connor Moody
Gavin Bolinger
Honorable Mention:
Trace Thackerson
Blake Cooper
Edwin Resendiz
Academic:
Will Briggs
Garrett Long
Fulton
All Region:
Tommy Sweat
Marcellus Jackson
Adrian Roberson
Seth Vaughn
Bill Anderson
Cameron Stokes
Demarcus Cash
Zurich Hudson
Honorable Mention:
Joshua Jones
Mac McCovery
Indae Walton
Jeffrey Riddle
De’Rondre Peebles
Jayden Jenkins
James Coleman
Keenan Vaughn
Academic:
Tommy Sweat
Antonio Kyle
Mac McCovery
CJ Roach
Cameron Stokes
Karns
All Region:
Desean Bishop
Trey Hawkins
Neyland Fendley
Jalen Tucker
Honorable Mention:
Zach Forsythe
Logan Ewing
Chase Hill
Academic:
Merqui Manon
Oak Ridge
All Region:
Jack Replogle
Issair Franquez
Tyrell Romano
Tyler Galloway
Niyahn Flack
Samuel Hensley
Robert Hill
Honorable Mention:
Cole Adams
Johnathan Stewart
Jaxon Adams
Mitchell Gibbons
Academic:
Matthew Calhoun
Powell
All Region:
Jackson Daniel
Eli Owens
Adarius Redmond
Jordan Brown
Cade Ballinger
Jason Foust
Corrion McIntosh
Cannon Lusby
Gage Foster
Jake Wyrick
Honorable Mention:
Daniel Stanford
Dakota Ogle
Jayden Collins
Camron Gann
Gianni Magdos
Academic:
Spencer Rudder
Cole Judy
West
All Region:
Tyrell Ragland
Ethan Scott
Andrew Gilbert
Jack Eggleston
Grant Tierney
Kane Lewis
Shannon Blair
Elijah Rogers
Jai Hundley
Honorable Mention:
Hudson Shmid
Daequan Crenshaw
Andrew Mixon
Sebastian Lotorre
Tommy Codevilla
Mason Adams
Tyson Siebe
John Sartelle
Academic:
Dylan Lewis
In Region 2-4A, the Anderson County Mavericks are well-represented on the All-Region squad, led by Austin Elliott, who was named Region MVP by its coaches. The defensive Player of the Year award went to the Mavs’ Stone Cummins, and kicker and punter daniel Bethel was recognized as the Specialist of the Year. The entire starting offensive line for AC was given the honor of C-Offensive Linemen of the Year and were recognized individually as Russ Lindsey, Matt Murphy, Maxx Oglesby, Thomas Payne and Gage Terry.
The rest of the Maverick members of the All-Region team are Stone Hatmaker, Cam Thomas, T.J. Holmes, Josh Miller, Tanner Goins, Brandon Seidner, Gavin Noe, Bryson Vowell, Anthony White, and Masin Field.
Two AC coaches were also recognized as Assistant Coaches of the Year, with Sean Jesse claiming Offensive honors and John Chadwell Defensive accolades.
REGION 2-4A
Region 2-4A Most Valuable Player
Austin Elliott (Anderson County)
Region 2-4A Defensive Player of the Year
Stone Cummins (Anderson County)
Co-Offensive Player of the Year
Hunter Jones (Chattanooga Central), Eric Johnson (Howard)
Newcomer of the Year
Donovan Smith (Chattanooga Central)
Specialist of the Year
Daniel Bethel, Punter (Anderson County)
Specialist of the Year
Allen Karajic, Kicker (East Hamilton)
Co-Offensive Linemen of the Year
Anderson County: Gage Terry, Russ Lindsey, Thomas Payne, Matt Murphy, Maxx Oglesby
Co – Defensive Lineman of the Year
Devotis McCurdy (Hixson), Jaquel Wooten (Howard)
Assistant Coach of the Year Offense
Sean Jesse (Anderson County)
Assistant Coach of the Year Defense
Jon Chadwell (Anderson County)
ALL REGION: Anderson County – Stone Hatmaker, Cam Thomas, T.J. Holmes, Josh Miller, Tanner Goins, Brandon Seidner, Gavin Noe, Bryson Vowell, Anthony White, Masin Field.
Chattanooga Central – Marquis Ray, Bailey Sublett, Trevon Gott, Larry Henderson, Kenny Shadden. Hixson – Reginal Hunter, Richard Hunter, Trever Moore, Patrick Pacetti, Brandon Prak, Tyrus Burnett.
Howard – Ivan Hardwick, Willie Owens, Kamyron Shelton, Angelo Appling, Javion Robinson, Tremontay Brooks, Jermichal Young, Devontay Smith.
East Hamilton – Adam Caudle, Haynes Eller, Cade Meeks, Connor Thornburg, Aidan Holt, Ben Holmes, Blaine Savage, Jackson Fletcher, Nathan Lee;
Sequoyah – Johnathan Chancellor, Matt Lee, Evan Swanson, Justice Benson;
East Ridge– Cameron Sanders, Jalen Boykin, Keanu Johnson, Blake Espey, Jamii Bowman, Dennis Fortson, Latrell Adair, Shane Alford.