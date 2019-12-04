All-Region football teams announced for Regions 3-5A, 2-4A

High school football’s state championships will be decided in Cookeville Thursday through Saturday, but the postseason awards are also being handed out.

Taking a look first at the All Region 3-5A , several Clinton Dragons made the grade despite a disappointing 2-8 season. They are: Evan Winchester, Bryce Collins, Trevor Linderman, Will Briggs, Connor Moody, and Gavin Bolinger. Collins was recognized as the Region’s Punter of the Year, as well. Trace Thackerson, Blake Cooper and Edwin Resendiz received Honorable Mention accolades. Briggs and Garrett Long were also recognized for their performances in the classroom.

Oak Ridge is also well-represented. Kendall Jackson was named Sophomore of the Year, while his teammate Isaiah Johnson was named Wide Receiver of the Year, and Linebacker of the Year was Jacob Adams. Here are the rest of the Wildcats who made the All-Region team: Jack Replogle, Issair Franquez, Tyrell Romano, Tyler Galloway, Niyahn Flack, Samuel Hensley, and Robert Hill. Honorable Mentions included: Cole Adams, Johnathan Stewart, Jaxon Adams, and Mitchell Gibbons. Oak Ridge’s Matthew Calhoun was also recognized for his academic success as well.

Campbell County’s All-Region members include Javan McCulley, Devlin Dukes, Damon Seiber, CJ Allen, and Blake Taylor. Honorable mentions went to Chaz Duverney, Makyle Shepard, Hunter White,

Jason Kennedy, Cahron Williams, and Ben Conrad. Michael Brown of Campbell County was named Specialist of the Year and Thomas Johnson received accolades for his prowess in the classroom.

The complete list of Region 3-5A honorees is below.

Region 3-5A Coaches and Players of the Year:

Co-Coach of the Year: Lamar Brown – West & Matt Lowe – Powell

Offensive Assistant of the Year: Tracy Malone, West

Defensive Assistant of the Year: Barron Chandler, West

MVP: Drew Francis, West

Offensive Player of the Year: Walker Trusley, Powell

Defensive Player of the Year: Tyrece Edwards, West

Sophomore of the Year: Kendall Jackson, Oak Ridge

Quarterback: Baker Dance, West

Runningback: Isaiah Mattress, West

Tight End: Tyler Kirkess, Powell

Wide Receiver: Isaiah Johnson, Oak Ridge

Offensive Lineman: Michael Treadwell, Powell

Defensive Lineman: Colton Webb, Powell

Linebacker: Jacob Adams, Oak Ridge

Defensive Back: John Cupp, West

Athlete: Bailor Hughes, Powell

Punter: Bryce Collins, Clinton

Place Kicker: Joseph Mojica, Fulton

Returner: Omarian Wright, West

Specialist: Michael Brown, Campbell County

Campbell County

All Region:

Javan McCulley

Devlin Dukes

Damon Seiber

CJ Allen

Blake Taylor

Honorable Mention:

Chaz Duverney

Makyle Shepard

Hunter White

Jason Kennedy

Cahron Williams

Ben Conrad

Academic:

Thomas Johnson

Clinton

All Region:

Evan Winchester

Bryce Collins

Trevor Linderman

Will Briggs

Connor Moody

Gavin Bolinger

Honorable Mention:

Trace Thackerson

Blake Cooper

Edwin Resendiz

Academic:

Will Briggs

Garrett Long

Fulton

All Region:

Tommy Sweat

Marcellus Jackson

Adrian Roberson

Seth Vaughn

Bill Anderson

Cameron Stokes

Demarcus Cash

Zurich Hudson

Honorable Mention:

Joshua Jones

Mac McCovery

Indae Walton

Jeffrey Riddle

De’Rondre Peebles

Jayden Jenkins

James Coleman

Keenan Vaughn

Academic:

Tommy Sweat

Antonio Kyle

Mac McCovery

CJ Roach

Cameron Stokes

Karns

All Region:

Desean Bishop

Trey Hawkins

Neyland Fendley

Jalen Tucker

Honorable Mention:

Zach Forsythe

Logan Ewing

Chase Hill

Academic:

Merqui Manon

Oak Ridge

All Region:

Jack Replogle

Issair Franquez

Tyrell Romano

Tyler Galloway

Niyahn Flack

Samuel Hensley

Robert Hill

Honorable Mention:

Cole Adams

Johnathan Stewart

Jaxon Adams

Mitchell Gibbons

Academic:

Matthew Calhoun

Powell

All Region:

Jackson Daniel

Eli Owens

Adarius Redmond

Jordan Brown

Cade Ballinger

Jason Foust

Corrion McIntosh

Cannon Lusby

Gage Foster

Jake Wyrick

Honorable Mention:

Daniel Stanford

Dakota Ogle

Jayden Collins

Camron Gann

Gianni Magdos

Academic:

Spencer Rudder

Cole Judy

West

All Region:

Tyrell Ragland

Ethan Scott

Andrew Gilbert

Jack Eggleston

Grant Tierney

Kane Lewis

Shannon Blair

Elijah Rogers

Jai Hundley

Honorable Mention:

Hudson Shmid

Daequan Crenshaw

Andrew Mixon

Sebastian Lotorre

Tommy Codevilla

Mason Adams

Tyson Siebe

John Sartelle

Academic:

Dylan Lewis

In Region 2-4A, the Anderson County Mavericks are well-represented on the All-Region squad, led by Austin Elliott, who was named Region MVP by its coaches. The defensive Player of the Year award went to the Mavs’ Stone Cummins, and kicker and punter daniel Bethel was recognized as the Specialist of the Year. The entire starting offensive line for AC was given the honor of C-Offensive Linemen of the Year and were recognized individually as Russ Lindsey, Matt Murphy, Maxx Oglesby, Thomas Payne and Gage Terry.

The rest of the Maverick members of the All-Region team are Stone Hatmaker, Cam Thomas, T.J. Holmes, Josh Miller, Tanner Goins, Brandon Seidner, Gavin Noe, Bryson Vowell, Anthony White, and Masin Field.

Two AC coaches were also recognized as Assistant Coaches of the Year, with Sean Jesse claiming Offensive honors and John Chadwell Defensive accolades.

REGION 2-4A

Region 2-4A Most Valuable Player

Austin Elliott (Anderson County)

Region 2-4A Defensive Player of the Year

Stone Cummins (Anderson County)

Co-Offensive Player of the Year

Hunter Jones (Chattanooga Central), Eric Johnson (Howard)

Newcomer of the Year

Donovan Smith (Chattanooga Central)

Specialist of the Year

Daniel Bethel, Punter (Anderson County)

Specialist of the Year

Allen Karajic, Kicker (East Hamilton)

Co-Offensive Linemen of the Year

Anderson County: Gage Terry, Russ Lindsey, Thomas Payne, Matt Murphy, Maxx Oglesby

Co – Defensive Lineman of the Year

Devotis McCurdy (Hixson), Jaquel Wooten (Howard)

Assistant Coach of the Year Offense

Sean Jesse (Anderson County)

Assistant Coach of the Year Defense

Jon Chadwell (Anderson County)

ALL REGION: Anderson County – Stone Hatmaker, Cam Thomas, T.J. Holmes, Josh Miller, Tanner Goins, Brandon Seidner, Gavin Noe, Bryson Vowell, Anthony White, Masin Field.

Chattanooga Central – Marquis Ray, Bailey Sublett, Trevon Gott, Larry Henderson, Kenny Shadden. Hixson – Reginal Hunter, Richard Hunter, Trever Moore, Patrick Pacetti, Brandon Prak, Tyrus Burnett.

Howard – Ivan Hardwick, Willie Owens, Kamyron Shelton, Angelo Appling, Javion Robinson, Tremontay Brooks, Jermichal Young, Devontay Smith.

East Hamilton – Adam Caudle, Haynes Eller, Cade Meeks, Connor Thornburg, Aidan Holt, Ben Holmes, Blaine Savage, Jackson Fletcher, Nathan Lee;

Sequoyah – Johnathan Chancellor, Matt Lee, Evan Swanson, Justice Benson;

East Ridge– Cameron Sanders, Jalen Boykin, Keanu Johnson, Blake Espey, Jamii Bowman, Dennis Fortson, Latrell Adair, Shane Alford.