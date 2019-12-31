Additional lane to open near bridge replacement site

TDOT and contractor Blalock Construction have notified the city of Clinton that the work on the retaining wall to stabilize the northernmost section of roadway at the Lewallen Bridge replacement project that was affected by heavy rainfall in November has been completed, and an additional lane of traffic on Clinch Avenue is expected to open this week.

The work to re-open the additional lane will be performed on Thursday, January 2nd, and will involve rearranging the traffic barriers and applying new lane markings on the pavement, all of which will allow a second southbound lane to be available to motorists. Northbound traffic will be still down to one lane until further notice.

The city’s TDOT project liaison, Lynn Murphy, says that the changes will allow the temporary traffic control devices, signs and arrow boards to be removed from both South Main Street and South Charles Seivers Boulevard approaching the bridge project site.