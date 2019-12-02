ACSD responds to emotionally disturbed person setting fires

A woman described as “emotionally diisturbed” set a fire in her garage apartment Friday morning, according to a report from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Mark Whaley reported that he and another officer had responded to a disturbance call at a home on Cruze Road in Powell shortly before 10:15 am Friday and made contact with the homeowner, who told them that the tenant who lives in an apartment above his garage was setting fires inside and refusing to come out. Both deputies reported smelling smoke as they approached the apartment door, and could hear the woman inside “yelling and talking incoherently,” according to the report. Whaley said he opened the door and, through heavy smoke, saw the woman sitting on the bed and a burning quilt on the floor nearby.

The deputies entered the apartment and were able to put out the fire, but the woman refused to get off the bed and resisted efforts to remove her from the apartment to the point where she had to be physically dragged out of the apartment. While being taken to a waiting patrol car, Whaley reported that the woman continued to “yell, curse and scream…that she was going to burn the apartment and everything else down.”

The woman was taken into protective custody and transported to Methodist Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.

No one was injured in Friday’s incident. Damage to the apartment was estimated at around $2000, according to the incident report.