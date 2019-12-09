ACSD nabs suspect after burglary, brief pursuit

A Clinton man was arrested last week after a burglary and a brief foot pursuit.

Deputy Matthew McGhee reported that at around 2 am on Friday, December 6th, he had been sent to a home on Bryant Circle after a woman there reported that she had seen a man identified as 37-year-old Cassey Lemasters leaving the front door of her house and driving off in a black Chevy S10. Deputy Adam Warren was also responding to the scene when he spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Lake City Highway. Warren reported that he activated his lights and siren, and Lemasters stopped the vehicle, got out and ran.

Deputy Warren ordered him to stop or he would release his K9 partner Axel, but Lemasters continued running into the backyard of a nearby home. Warren released Axel from the patrol car and the dog caught up to Lemasters and knocked him down. Warren ordered Axel to release the man, who stood up with his hands in the air, and refused further commands to get back on the ground. He only acquiesced after Warren threatened to sic the dog on him again, at which point he was taken into custody by Deputy McGhee, who had arrived on the scene after speaking with the woman who had called in the burglary, who according to the incident report, was refusing to cooperate and did not want to press charges.

A search of Lemasters’ vehicle turned up two clear plastic baggies of what field-tested positive as 15.9 grams methamphetamine, and Lemasters, according to the report, indicated that it was his for “perosnal use.”

Lemasters was charged with the manufacture, delivery or sale of meth, driving while in possession of meth, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and with violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws and with his second offense of driving on a revoked license.

He was taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked without further incident.