Home / Featured / ACSD investigating break-in at gas station

ACSD investigating break-in at gas station

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 57 Views

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a break-in at the Marathon gas station on Edgemoor Road in Claxton that occurred early Sunday morning.

Deputy Kevin Scott Perkins reported that he was sent to the store shortly after 2 am on a report of a break-in, and that when he arrived, he could see the glass front door was broken and the door to the ATM inside the store was opened.

Perkins reviewed the store’s surveillance footage, which showed the suspect kick in the glass door to gain entry before attempting to pry open the ATM, and finally settling on stealing what were reported to be five rolls of pennies from the cash register before fleeing the scene.

Damage to the glass door was estimated to be around $1100, while the value of the stolen pennies was $2.50.

The case has been turned over to detectives, who will follow up.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ETEC honors four

The East Tennessee Economic Council honored four winners of the Muddy Boot Award and one …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.