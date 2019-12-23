ACSD investigating break-in at gas station

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a break-in at the Marathon gas station on Edgemoor Road in Claxton that occurred early Sunday morning.

Deputy Kevin Scott Perkins reported that he was sent to the store shortly after 2 am on a report of a break-in, and that when he arrived, he could see the glass front door was broken and the door to the ATM inside the store was opened.

Perkins reviewed the store’s surveillance footage, which showed the suspect kick in the glass door to gain entry before attempting to pry open the ATM, and finally settling on stealing what were reported to be five rolls of pennies from the cash register before fleeing the scene.

Damage to the glass door was estimated to be around $1100, while the value of the stolen pennies was $2.50.

The case has been turned over to detectives, who will follow up.