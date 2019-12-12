Home / Featured / AC government announces opening date for new, improved Glen Alpine convenience center

Jim Harris

(Anderson County government press release) Anderson County’s new Glen Alpine convenience center, located at 3065 Norris Freeway, will be open to the public and functionally operational on Friday, December 20th.

Citizens are advised that, as this is a new address, their GPS devices may not accurately pinpoint the new location.

The physical moving of equipment to the new convenience center will take place on Thursday, December 19th. While the move is occurring, an open-top dumpster will be left at the old location, at 901 Sinking Springs Road, so that residents will still have access on Thursday and Friday. Signs will be posted at the existing facility to notify citizens of the scheduled move.

It is expected the new convenience center location will be fully operational in time for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Each of Anderson County’s convenience centers are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. More information can be found online at www.litterfreeintennessee.org.

Once a new, permanent sign is installed at the new location and planned landscaping is completed, an official ribbon cutting will be scheduled to recognize the many individuals and organizations who have helped develop the new facility.

