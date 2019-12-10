AC Democrats to hold holiday party

(AC Democratic Party press release) The Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club and Anderson County Democratic Party are hosting a holiday party at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Each year, the Democrats designate a non-profit organization to receive donations collected at the holiday party. This year’s recipient is TORCH, a non-profit dedicated to providing services for the homeless.

Guests are invited to bring a side dish or dessert to share. Turkey and ham will be provided, along with drinks.

Democratic Women’s Club officers will be installed at the gathering by the East Tennessee chair of the Tennessee Federation of Democratic Women.

For more information, please email Ann Mostoller at amostoller@msw-law.com or call Mary Matheny at 483-8937.