AC convenience centers open half-day on Christmas, including new Glen Alpine location

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 32 Views

Anderson County’s convenience centers will be open from 7 am until noon on Tuesday, December 24th. The centers will be closed Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25th.

That includes the new Glen Alpine convenience center, located at 3065 Norris Freeway, which is expected to be open to the public and functionally operational on Friday, December 20th.

Citizens are advised that, as this is a new address, their GPS devices may not accurately pinpoint the new location.

The physical moving of equipment to the new convenience center will take place today (Thursday, December 19th). While the move is occurring, an open-top dumpster will be left at the old location, at 901 Sinking Springs Road, so that residents will still have access on Thursday and Friday. Signs will be posted at the existing facility to notify citizens of the scheduled move.

Each of Anderson County’s convenience centers are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. More information can be found online at www.litterfreeintennessee.org.

