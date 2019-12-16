AC Commission meets Monday

The Anderson County Commission meets Monday night at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

Among the items that will be addressed will be a possible vote on a contract that would allow the county to move forward on the purchase of a building once occupied by Faith Promise Church at the entrance to the Mariner Point subdvision that will be used as an Anderson County Senior Center. The measure was discussed by the Budget Committee earlier this month, and the Operations Committee last week, voted to recommend that the full Commission consider the arrangement this evening.

If you cannot attend tonight’s meeting, it will be televised on ACTV—Comcast Cable channel 95 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99—in Anderson County.