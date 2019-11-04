XFS: Bell wins for 8th time this season, clinches Championship 4 bid

(MRN) Christopher Bell scored his eighth win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season in Saturday night’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway to lock himself into the Championship 4.

Bell now sets his sights on the title race in two weeks at Homestead-Miami Speedway after leading 101 laps and winning both stages for his 16th career win.

“That’s pretty special to win here at Texas,” said Bell, a native off Norman, Oklahoma.

“I can’t wait to get to Phoenix. I love that race track and now I get to focus on one thing, and that is winning the race. I don’t know if Jason (Ratcliff, crew chief) was thinking points tonight, but we are definitely not going to have to think points next week.”

Bell’s eight wins are his most in a single season and his career victory total through 72 starts is tied for the most with Sam Ard and Jack Ingram.

Ross Chastain led 29 laps and finished second for his second top five, and fifth top 10, in his 19th start this season.

Austin Cindric finished third and has now placed in the top-three in four of the five playoff races.

Brandon Jones, who won the last race at Kansas, was fourth with John Hunter Nemechek rounding out the top five.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 3 20 Christopher Bell (P) Toyota 200 60 Running 101 2 7 10 Ross Chastain(i) Chevrolet 200 0 Running 29 3 14 22 Austin Cindric (P) Ford 200 41 Running 38 4 9 19 Brandon Jones Toyota 200 35 Running 0 5 11 23 John Hunter Nemechek # Chevrolet 200 46 Running 0 6 6 7 Justin Allgaier (P) Chevrolet 200 42 Running 0 7 2 18 Harrison Burton(i) Toyota 200 0 Running 0 8 4 00 Cole Custer (P) Ford 200 40 Running 0 9 8 8 Jeb Burton Chevrolet 200 30 Running 0 10 21 39 Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 200 27 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

After Race 31: Texas

Rank Driver Starts G/L Points -Leader -Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts 1 Christopher Bell (P) 31 0 3166 0 0 8 20 62 2 Cole Custer (P) 31 0 3135 -31 31 7 8 50 3 Tyler Reddick (P) 31 0 3119 -47 16 5 4 44 4 Justin Allgaier (P) 31 0 3101 -65 18 0 7 14 5 Chase Briscoe # (P) 31 0 3083 -83 18 1 3 13 6 Michael Annett (P) 31 0 3073 -93 10 1 1 9 7 Austin Cindric (P) 31 1 3070 -96 3 2 1 17 8 Noah Gragson # (P) 31 -1 3054 -112 16 0 1 5