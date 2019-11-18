XFS: Back-to-back series championships for Reddick

(MRN) Tyler Reddick won Saturday’s Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway to claim his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

Reddick took the checkered flag ahead of Championship 4 contender Cole Custer for his sixth win of the season and to give Richard Childress Racing, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary season, its fifth Xfinity driver title.

“It’s all about this race team,” Reddick said. “I was honored to pilot this Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Hats off to team Chevy, all those guys for working on this new Chevrolet. I’m losing my breath, I’m that excited. It was really cool to go back-to-back.

“This team, I was a driver that would overdrive and make mistakes. They made me a better driver and were able to close out the regular season title and once we got in here we were in good shape.”

With the win, Reddick became the first driver in series history to win back-to-back championships with two different teams. Last year, he won with JR Motorsports.

Reddick is the ninth driver to win two Xfinity championships, joining Sam Ard, Jack Ingram, Larry Pearson, Randy LaJoie, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Custer, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson and Bell rounded out the top five in the race.

John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Cindric, Brandon Jones, Jeb Burton and Harrison Burton completed the first 10 finishers.

For much more on Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, visit www.mrn.com.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 1 2 Tyler Reddick (P) Chevrolet 200 40 Running 84 2 2 00 Cole Custer (P) Ford 200 35 Running 15 3 5 98 Chase Briscoe # Ford 200 50 Running 14 4 10 9 Noah Gragson # Chevrolet 200 38 Running 10 5 7 20 Christopher Bell (P) Toyota 200 32 Running 37 6 6 23 John Hunter Nemechek # Chevrolet 200 41 Running 0 7 3 22 Austin Cindric Ford 200 42 Running 40 8 4 19 Brandon Jones Toyota 200 34 Running 0 9 18 8 Jeb Burton Chevrolet 199 32 Running 0 10 9 18 Harrison Burton(i) Toyota 199 0 Running 0