William Edward “Eddie” McRae, age 65, passed away at his home on November 9, 2019 with his spouse of 29 years by his side. He was born November 27, 1953 in Southern Pines, NC. The family later moved to Tennessee where he grew up. Eddie attended Clinton High School and served in the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Petrel. He was an avid outdoor sportsman and loved hunting with his dear friends Ben Gamble and Stanley Grubb. He and Ben attended the first elk release in Tennessee and they enjoyed many hunts together. He was very close to his cousin Lynn Harris and spent precious time together after he became ill. He was preceded in death by his father, Pete McRae.

He is survived by:

Wife, Brenda Goodman McRae; mother, Ann Harris McRae; sister, Cathy Robinson & husband Roger; niece, Kenzie Lovingood & husband Branham and their children, Anderson, Wilson & Robinson; nephew, Kacy Robinson; sister-in-law, Becky Gardner & husband James and their children, Gillian, Rachel, & April; daughter, Tegan McNeely; grandson, Connor McNeely; special friend, Dale Monger, who checked on him frequently and kept their friends updated on his illness.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside will immediately follow at Grandview Memorial Garden with full military honors at graveside. Special thanks to pallbearers, Stanley Grubb, Lynn Harris, Tim Hyatt, Kacy Robinson, Roger Robinson, & Dale Monger. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Related