Welfare check leads to meth arrest

Jim Harris

An Anderson County man was arrested after a call for a welfare check turned up over four grams of meth.

Deputy Matthew McGhee responded to a home on Evelyn Jean Drive in Clinton early Sunday morning after dispatchers received a call that man identified as 39-year-old Shown Allen White was threatening to steal a car and drive to his estranged wife’s house to “hurt her,” according to the incident report.

McGhee arrived at the house shortly after midnight and made contact with White. McGhee identified himself as a deputy and ordered White to show him his hands and to get down on the floor. After refusing several commands to do so, McGhee and other deputies did it for him, taking him to the floor and taking him into custody on an outstanding warrant.

While patting White down, Deputy McGhee found a plastic bag in the man’s rear pants pocket containing what the deputy tentatively identified as meth. After being told that he was going to be charged with the manufacture, delivery or sale of meth, White reportedly told McGhee first that it was not his and that he was holding it for his cousin, then said that it was “bogus,” and challenged the deputy to field test the substance. McGhee tested it, and it came back as 4.1 grams of meth.

White was arrested on the drug charge and the outstanding warrant, and taken to the Anderson County Jail without further incident.

