Wallace Edward Teague, age 52, of Philadelphia, TN

Wallace Edward Teague, age 52, of Philadelphia passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Roane Medical Center. He was born May 2, 1967 in Newport. He was a carpenter by trade. He was a great mechanic and loved working on old cars. Preceded in death by his father, Brack Huff Teague.

SURVIVORS

Loving Mother Hattie Juanita Warren of Candler, NC

Children Jeremiah Wolfe Teague

Kim Matherly of Morristown

Brothers Joseph Brock Teague of Candler, NC

Jonathan Eugene Teague & wife, Crystal of Candler, NC

Aunt Sally Ann McGaha of Del Rio

Nephews Jonathan, Zach, Robert, Dean, and Corbin Teague

Several extended family members and friends

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

