Virginia Taylor Scott, age 70, passed away peacefully alongside her daughter November 2, 2019 after a long battle with dementia.

Virginia Donella Taylor was born May 28, 1949 in St. Charles, Virginia, to WWII Veteran Tip Tasco Taylor and Edith Pauline Sexton Taylor. Her parents and her brother, Roger Lee Taylor, have preceded her in death.

“Ginny” is survived by her husband of 51 years, John W. Scott; her son, Johnny Scott, Jr.; her daughter, Angela Beal and husband Arnold Beal; her grandsons Avery Beal and Aaron Beal; her great grandson, Maxwell Beal; granddaughters Kaleigh and Kira Scott; brother, Steve Taylor & Shirley; sisters Marjorie Tomlinson, Belinda Taylor, Kim Taylor, Cindy & Danny Newman, Rita & Bill Marceron. Aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews are abundant in her large and loving extended family.

Ginny graduated from St. Charles HS in 1967 and studied business management at Lincoln Memorial University, where she met her husband, John. They married in July 1968 and have lived most of their lives in Anderson County, TN.

Ginny was an angel on earth to anyone who knew her. She was a devoted wife and dedicated herself to raising her children. Ginny gave 110 percent of herself to everything she did, every friendship she cherished, every interaction she graced. She continually encouraged and enriched her children and grandchildren’s lives. Ginny was a committed and treasured volunteer at her children’s schools, even after they graduated. She then cultivated her own talents, skills and strengths into multiple successful business ventures with her dear friend and business partner, Jack Black.

Ginny was a genuinely beautiful person, inside and out. Her passing is a profound loss to everyone who loved her, and we are all devastated that she succumbed to this horrific disease. She was cared for by her daughter, Angela and her son-in-law, Chip, in their home for nearly 2 years. They are asking in Memorial of Ginny, and in lieu of flowers, for donations to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Memory & Alzheimer’s Research Center.

Ginny will be profoundly missed and forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Ginny’s Life will be held Saturday, November 23, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Museum of Appalachia, 2819 Andersonville Hwy. Clinton, TN.

