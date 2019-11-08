Home / Obituaries / Virginia G. Hall Myers, age 91 of Powell

Virginia G. Hall Myers, age 91 of Powell

Virginia G. Hall Myers, age 91 of Powell, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at her residence. Virginia was born in Arthur, Tennessee on April 18, 1928 to the late Henry L. Hall and Lillian Boggs Hall. She was a member of Bells Campground Baptist Church in Powell. She loved the outdoors, gardening, reading her Bible, ball room dancing, and spending time with her friends and family. Fishing was her passion. In addition to her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Marion Myers, brother: Henry L. Hall Jr., and sisters: Annette Francisco, and Jessie Richardson.

Survivors:

Sons                                       Roger Myers of Powell

                                                John and Theressa Myers of LaFollette

Daughter                               Brenda Cruze and Andrew of Knoxville

Grandchildren                      Chuck Cruze and Melissa of Powell

                                                Steven and Laurie Cruze of Powell

Great Grandchildren           McKenzie Cruze, Colton Cruze, and Jackson Cruze

                                                Anna Miller and Jonah Miller

Visitation: 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Friday, November 8, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill McCarter officiating.

A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

