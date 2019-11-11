Veterans Day deals, discounts, freebies

Businesses around East Tennessee, and the nation, are showing their appreciation for everyone who has served in the military with special deals.

Free meals at O’Charley’s

Veterans can eat for free at O’Charley’s with their military ID. The restaurant also offers a 10% to vets all year around.

Free appetizer or dessert at Red Lobster

Veterans can get a free appetizer or dessert all day on Veteran’s Day at any Red Lobster for pick up or at the restaurant.

Half off at Chop House

Veterans receive a 50% discount with a valid military ID on November 11. This does not apply to alcoholic beverages.

Free Cici’s Pizza

All active duty or retired military with a valid military ID are being offered a free pizza buffet on November 11.

Half off at Connor’s Steak and Seafood

Veterans with a valid military ID receive a 50% discount on November 11. This offer does not apply to alcoholic beverages.

Free Little Caesars Pizza

Veterans and active-duty military with valid ID will receive a free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combo.

Free haircut at Great Clips

Veterans and current military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to receive either a free haircut that day or the free haircut card to use at a later date.

Free haircut at Sport Clips

Some locations will be offering free haircuts on November 11.

10% off at Home Depot

Veterans are being offered a 10% military discount on in-store purchases on select items. All veterans are eligible for this discount during the Veterans Day weekend.

20% off at Walgreens

20% off for military, Veterans and their families. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled Veterans.

11% off at Dollar General

Veterans and families receive an 11 % discount on qualifying items in store and online.

Free meal at Hooters

On Monday, November 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu. Available for dine-in only.

Weigel’s Stores – TN

Veterans get a free medium coffee on Sunday, November 11 or Monday, November 12 at the 66 stores.

For Tennessee-specific information, visit https://militarybenefits.info/local-area-veterans-day-deals-for-veterans/#ixzz64ycTO0ut