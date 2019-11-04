Veterans Appreciation Breakfast Saturday (11/9)

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast, according to an announcement from County Mayor Terry Frank.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by Brandon Pelizzari. The breakfast will be held Saturday, November 9th at the Clinton Community Center. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

This month’s breakfast will be held in the gymnasium of the Clinton Community Center instead of the normal large room in order to accommodate a larger crowd for the Veterans Day program.

According to the announcement, December 14th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Golden Corral, the January 11, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by Benchmark Physical Therapy, the February 8, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club and the March 14, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by JD’s Auctions.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.