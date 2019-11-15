Home / Featured / Unemployment steady in October

Unemployment steady in October

Jim Harris 17 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

Accoring to information released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD), the state’s unemployment rate held steady between September and October, at 3.4%.

State officials say that the current rate is still very close to the all-time low of 3.2 percent, which Tennessee recorded earlier this year. 
“Month after month, we continue to see Tennessee’s unemployment rate hold steady, very close to the all-time historic low, and that’s great news,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord. “Even with unemployment at its current level, we are mindful that not all sectors are the same and will continue to work with individuals who need assistance in transitioning employment.”   
Between October 2018 and October of this year, Tennessee’s nonfarm employment increased by 38,900 jobs. The most significant increases occurred in the leisure/hospitality, professional/business services, and trade/transportation/utilities sectors.

The latest statistics show the number of nonfarm jobs dropped by 5,100 between September and October of this year. The largest decreases occurred in the manufacturing, professional/business services, and other services sectors. 
Nationally, seasonally adjusted unemployment experienced a slight uptick. October’s rate of 3.6 percent is 0.1 of a percentage point higher than the previous month’s rate of 3.5 percent.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TBI announces annual National Missing Children’s Day poster contest

(TBI press release) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is calling on all 5th graders, from …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.