TWRA: Man injured falling off boat Saturday

TWRA says 47-year-old Christopher Beckler, his son 21-year-old Dawson Beckler, and another man, 52-year-old Glenn Swafford had been hunting near the Oak Ridge Wildlife Management Area Saturday morning in the fog when their aluminum boat ran aground and the elder Beckler fell out. He was knocked unconscious but rescued by his son and Swafford. Beckler was taken to UT Medical Center, and TWRA said over the weekend that he is expected to be OK.