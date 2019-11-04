Home / Featured / TWRA: Man injured falling off boat Saturday

TWRA: Man injured falling off boat Saturday

Jim Harris 24 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

TWRA says a man was injured after being ejected from an aluminum boat and knocked unconscious Saturday morning. 

TWRA says 47-year-old Christopher Beckler, his son 21-year-old Dawson Beckler, and another man, 52-year-old Glenn Swafford  had been hunting near the Oak Ridge Wildlife Management Area Saturday morning in the fog when their aluminum boat ran aground and the elder Beckler fell out. He was knocked unconscious but rescued by his son and Swafford. Beckler was taken to UT Medical Center, and TWRA said over the weekend that he is expected to be OK.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

