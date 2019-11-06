Two Tuesday fires injure no one

A house fire in Briceville destroyed a home and left a man and his dog homeless on Tuesday night.

Deputy Gabriel Matthew Collins reported that he had been sent to the 7000 block of New River Highway shortly after 9 pm on a report of a fire. When he arrived on the scene, he was met by firefighters from the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department and the resident of the home. The resident told Deputy Collins that he had instructed the firefighters to let the structure completely burn in order to “make the clean-up easier for him.” He said he had been away from the home when he was informed by a man only identified as “Barney” that his house was on fire at around 6 pm.

The victim, Adam Patterson, told Collins he would be staying at his grandfather’s house in Oliver Springs.

Briceville firefighters reported that they had allowed the house to burn completely down, and that they had contained it so that it would not spread to other homes nearby and vegetation. The cause of the fire was not immediately known at the time of the report.

A Tuesday afternoon fire destroyed a doublewide trailer on Huckleberry Lane in Rocky Top.

Margie Johnson told Deputy Sergeant David Davis after he arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames and a fire crew already battling the blaze, that she had run to the grocery store Tuesday afternoon, and when she arrived back at home opened the front door and saw her couch and living room on fire.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Department, firefighters from the Medford, Andersonville, Claxton, Norris and Briceville Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the scene, as did a crew from the county’s EMS. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire will be investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division.