Two suspects in custody in Campbell thefts

Following up on a story we brought you Monday, Campbell County investigators are still working to catalog all of the allegedly stolen items they recovered from two locations last week, but have identified the two individuals arrested following last week’s raids.

Authorities say that the two individuals charged in connection to the thefts are a father-son duo, 63-year-old John Muse Sr. and 25-year-old John Muse Jr. Both are facing numerous theft charges. A third person believed to have been involved is reportedly being sought.

The CCSO says that its detectives began investigating the theft of several firearms from a home earlier this month, and that probe resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a storage facility in LaFollette on Thursday. Inside, detectives located a large amount of stolen property as well as information that led them to a home on East Woodland Court.

Assisted by members of the Sheriff’s SWAT Team and LaFollette police officers, investigators raided that home and recovered even more items. Authorities called the discovery one of the “largest caches of stolen property in recent history in Campbell County,” and added that it will take a few days to complete an inventory of the recovered property. Once that inventory is complete, authorities are expected to release information about how theft victims may be able to reclaim their property.

Officials say that some of the recovered items include dozens of guns, indoor and outdoor power tools, appliances, expensive patio furniture and a huge amount of new clothing.