TSSAA Week 2 Playoff Notes

Jim Harris 8 mins ago Featured, Local Sports

(Week 2 playoff notes provided by TSSAA) Four schools playing this weekend participated in the first TSSAA Playoffs in 1969: Lake County, Loudon, Oneida, South Pittsburg. Loudon and South Pittsburg were champions in Class AA and Class A, respectively. Oneida appeared in the first three Class A playoff fields.

Of the 120 teams battling this Friday, all have had at least one previous playoff appearance. Sixty-nine have at least one state championship appearance.

Most playoff appearances without a championship appearance: Dobyns Bennett (34), Gatlinburg-Pittman (33), Smith County (32), Hampton (32).

Eighteen games will feature first-time playoff meetings, but for others it will be continuation of a long rivalry:

Matchup No. Previous Meetings
Coalfield/Greenback 10 1987, 1990, 2004, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018
Baylor/MBA 8 2000, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017
Hampton/Oneida 6 1982, 1993, 1994, 2006, 2007, 2011
Oakland/Mt. Juliet 4 2009, 2011, 2014, 2018
Kingston/Austin-East 4 1983, 1985, 1989, 2008
Houston/White Station 4 2004, 2007, 2013, 2018
Greeneville/Anderson Co. 4 1994, 1995, 2017, 2018 (postseason series tied, 2-2; AC won first two meetings, Greeneville the last two)
Farragut/Maryville 4 2009, 2010, 2017, 2018
Dobyns Bennett/Bearden 4 1997, 2000, 2010, 2012

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball.

