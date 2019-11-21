TSSAA quarterfinal playoff facts

(TSSAA) Sixty teams suit up for action in the TSSAA state playoffs this weekend. Division II schools play their semifinal games Friday, while the Division I schools are set for quarterfinal play. Championship games in all nine classes will be held Dec. 5-7, 2019 at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville.

Nolensville and DeKalb County are playing in the schools’ first quarterfinal playoff game.

Six schools have a chance to make history with a win Friday. Fairley, Forrest, Riverside, Shelbyville, Summit and Wooddale have never advanced to the state semifinals. This is playoff appearance 28 for Forrest and the fourth appearance for Summit.

Of the 60 schools remaining in the playoffs, 42 have had at least one state finals appearance.

Davidson Academy (4), Loudon (3), Lausanne (2), Oneida (1), Nashville Christian (1) and Brentwood (1) have won the championship each time they have appeared in the state finals.

The last time Maryville did not made the state semifinals was 1999.

This is the 16th consecutive year that Aloca has advanced to the state quarterfinals.

South Pittsburg and Gordonsville are meeting for the 15th time in the playoffs. Other more rare meetings: MUS/MBA (7th meeting), Elizabethton/Greeneville (6th meeting), Austin-East/Alcoa (5th meeting).

There are nine first-time playoff meetings this week: Summit/Shelbyville, Peabody/Fairley, Oneida/Meigs Co., Nolensville/DeKalb Co., Nashville Christian/USJ, Loudon/Red Bank, Huntland/Huntingdon, Henry Co./Dyer Co., Covington/Wooddale.

Several schools have not advanced to the state semifinals in recent years. These teams are looking for a win this week to break a 10-year or longer drought:

School Last Year in Semifinals Watertown 1976 Dyer Co. 1976 Huntland 1998 Hardin Co. 1998 Houston 2001 Dobyns Bennett 2002 Crockett Co. 2002 Oneida 2008

NFHS Network Games

The full scoreboard, schedules and brackets can be found at https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/.