TSSAA, Maxpreps announce partnership

(Submitted by TSSAA) The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) and MaxPreps, the online high school sports leader, have announced a multi-year partnership agreement that will enable the TSSAA to provide additional sports information capabilities to its member schools.

Beginning in the 2019-20 school year, the TSSAA will recommend that coaches use the MaxPreps platform to submit scores and statistics after each game to accurately track team and student-athlete accomplishment and encourage coaches to utilize the MaxPreps Teams app as a team management tool.

“Our goal with this partnership is to establish a clearinghouse of sorts for statistical information so that coaches and schools can benefit from comprehensive statewide leaderboards for all the important stat categories,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of TSSAA. “MaxPreps is an excellent supplement to our existing digital efforts and should make it very easy for coaches to submit updated stats after each game.”

“Tennessee has a passion for and commitment to high school sports, and we are excited to partner with the TSSAA to share the accomplishments of its student-athletes both locally and nationally,” said Andy Beal, president and founder of MaxPreps. “At MaxPreps it has long been our goal to provide sports information from every team in America, especially so in a vibrant part of the high school landscape, and this brings us a step closer to it.”

www.MaxPreps.com is the nation’s most visited site for high school sports coverage. MaxPreps has been on the prep sports scene since 2002 and has successfully partnered with 28 other high school state associations. MaxPreps also is an official partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the NFHS Network.