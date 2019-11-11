TN’s Storybook Trail expands to Norris Dam State Park

The Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation (GBBF), the mission of which is to strengthen early literacy in Tennessee, is expanding its Storybook Trail program to Norris Dam State Park.

A ribbon-cutting event will be held at the park on Saturday, November 16th to celebrate the launch of the trail. This free family-friendly event will offer ranger-led hikes at10:15 and 11:00 am, and at 12 noon, as well as impromptu owl programs, owl-themed crafts, hot chocolate and Sonic corndogs.

In 2018, GBBF launched the Storybook Trail program by partnering with Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, city parks and outdoor areas to provide a children’s storybook, presented on childheight panels, along a short trail to promote adult-child interaction around books and nature. The trails feature reading tips on each page panel to bring the book to life with the surrounding nature. In addition to promoting literacy and caregiver engagement, the Storybook Trail program encourages families to connect with nature and engage in a healthy, outdoor activity.

WHO: Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation Tennessee State Parks Conservancy

WHAT: Celebrate Storybook Trail Opening at Norris Dam State Park

WHEN: Saturday, November 16 10:00 AM-1:00 PM ET

WHERE: Norris Dam State Park (Campbell; Anderson Counties)

The event will take place at the Lakeside Trailhead, located on the east side of Norris Dam, just across from the Tennessee Valley Authority Visitor Center located at 1810 Norris Fwy., Norris, TN 37828.