Thurman McBee, age 90 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Summit View of Rocky Top. He was born on November 4, 1929 to the late Lawrence and Stella Sharp McBee in Sharps Chapel. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War as well as several years in the National Guard. Thurman was the owner of McBee Fire Extinguisher. He enjoyed going to yard sales and flea markets. Thurman loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: wife, Nell Smith McBee; siblings, Anna Ruth Ford, Orvalee McBee, and Monalina McBee.

He is survived by: sons, Gary McBee and wife Angela, Darel McBee, Mark McBee and wife Jana Kay; sisters, Mable Norris, Ruby Hutchinson, grandchildren, Melissa, Chris, Jennifer, Kim, Jordan; 8 great-grandchildren; a many other family and friends.

Graveside services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10am at Norris Memorial Gardens with full military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com