Home / Obituaries / Thurman McBee, age 90 of Oak Ridge

Thurman McBee, age 90 of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Thurman McBee, age 90 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Summit View of Rocky Top. He was born on November 4, 1929 to the late Lawrence and Stella Sharp McBee in Sharps Chapel. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War as well as several years in the National Guard. Thurman was the owner of McBee Fire Extinguisher. He enjoyed going to yard sales and flea markets. Thurman loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: wife, Nell Smith McBee; siblings, Anna Ruth Ford, Orvalee McBee, and Monalina McBee.

He is survived by: sons, Gary McBee and wife Angela, Darel McBee, Mark McBee and wife Jana Kay; sisters, Mable Norris, Ruby Hutchinson, grandchildren, Melissa, Chris, Jennifer, Kim, Jordan; 8 great-grandchildren; a many other family and friends.

Graveside services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10am at Norris Memorial Gardens with full military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Reda Overton, age 65 of Powell

Reda Overton, age 65 of Powell, went to be with the Lord suddenly on Saturday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.