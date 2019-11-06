THP: Big rig collision shuts down I-75

A Tuesday night traffic accident on I-75 South at mile marker 134 near Caryville involving two semi-trucks closed down that side of the interstate for several hours.

All lanes of 75 South have since reopened, but following the accident, reported to emergency diaptchers at around 7:15 pm, traffic was backed up for several miles until one lane opened at around midnight.

THP’s preliminary accident report indicates that 52-year-old Kenneth Rawls of Florida and 61-year-old John Shaw of Louisiana had each been headed south in their trucks, with Rawls in the right lane and Shaw in the left. The report indicates that Rawls failed to maintain his lane and crossed over into the left lane, and clipped the rear of Shaw’s trailer. Both vehicles came to rest across all lanes of travel.

Crews from several different agencies responded.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, but were injured in the crash, and a passenger in Rawls’ truck, identified as 32-year-old Florida resident Leveski Smith, was not buckled up and was also injured in the collision.

All three individuals were taken to area hospitals, and the report indicates that Rawls was charged with failing to maintain his lane and with having a record of duty status that was not current.