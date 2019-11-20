Thanksgiving meal planned in Norris

The Norris Religious Fellowship will sponsor a Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 28th. The dinner will start with a time of fellowship at 1:30, followed by a family-style potluck dinner starting at 2 pm.

The church will supply the turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, and drinks, and invite everyone to bring their favorite side dish or dessert to share with your friends and neighbors.

Call the church office at 865-494-7131 to RSVP so they can get an idea of how many people to expect.