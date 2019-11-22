Tennessee State Parks offer free After Thanksgiving Hikes

(Tennessee State Parks press release) Tennessee State Parks is set to build on its record-setting numbers of participants in its Signature Hike Series this year with free After Thanksgiving Hikes at all state parks on Nov. 29.

The state parks, friends of the parks groups, and the Tennessee State Natural Areas will host hikes, interpretive programs and stewardship projects for all ages the day after Thanksgiving.

The After Thanksgiving Hikes are the last of the five Signature Hikes this year, following successful First Day Hikes, Spring Hikes, National Trails Day Hikes, and National Public Lands Day Hikes. Thus far this year, the state parks have had over 6,500 participants in the hikes, which have far exceeded the 3,242 participants in 2018.

The state parks offer a variety of hikes. With more than 1,000 miles of trails, ranging from easy paved trails to rugged backcountry trails, the state parks have something for everyone.

For more information about the hikes visit: https://tnstateparks.com/events.

November 29 @ Cove Lake State Park

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Join Ranger Cross to hike our annual Day After Thanksgiving Hike!

We will be hiking the Volunteer Loop trail which is approximately 1.5 miles long

Please bring your own water and wear appropriate hiking attire.

Hike will be Easy to Moderate in difficulty.

All ages are welcome but children under 16 years of age must have a parent accompany them at all times.

This hike is FREE but there are limited spaces available so each person must be pre-registered via the online link https://reserve.tnstateparks.com/register/day-after-thanksgiving-hike-2019

Meet at:

Cumberland Trail/Cove Lake (Bruce Gap Trail Head) on Bruce Gap Road

Phone:(423) 566-9701

November 29 at Norris Dam State Park

1:00 pm – 2:00pm

Join Ranger Mike at the Lenoir Museum parking lot at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29th where we will travel to the Civilian Conservation Corps Camp 494, located within Norris Dam State Park. This will be an easy 1/2 mile hike. Step back in time to view a CCC camp where 200 men from 1937-1942 helped to reshape our park and surrounding landscape. “Roosevelt’s Tree Army” as they were called, not only planted billions of trees around the region and country, but also built the infrastructure (facilities, trails, fire towers, dams,etc.) of over 800 parks nation wide, including Norris, Big Ridge and Cove Lake in East Tennessee.

Meet at: Lenoir Museum Parking Lot

Phone:(865) 425-4500