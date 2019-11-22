TDLWD releases October unemployment data

(TDLWD press release) Newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) shows 38 counties experienced a drop in unemployment during October, while rates remained the same in 24 counties, and increased in 33 counties.

Williamson County’s statistic of 2.3 percent mirrored its previous month’s rate. Davidson and Cheatham counties also had a rate of 2.3 percent in October, both down by 0.1 of a percentage point from September’s number.

During most of October, employees at the General Motors manufacturing facility in Spring Hill, along with workers at several dozen automotive suppliers in surrounding counties, were not working.

In Maury County, unemployment more than doubled, causing the county to have the second-highest rate in the state. It spiked 3.4 percentage points, going from 2.6 percent in September to 6 percent in October.

Other counties in Southern Middle Tennessee also experienced a jump in unemployment.

Perry County had the state’s highest unemployment rate in October at 8 percent. That represents a 4.5 percentage point increase from the prior month’s rate of 3.5 percent.

Decatur, Lewis, and Marshall counties experienced similar spikes in unemployment during October.

“Many different factors impact a county’s employment situation,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord. “The vast majority of Tennessee’s counties had continued low unemployment in October. The ebb and flow of the statistics in several areas will likely return to more typical numbers in the coming months.”

In our area, Anderson County saw its unemployment rate climb by two-tenths of a percent, going from from 3.2% in September, to 3.4% last month.

Campbell County also saw an uptick in unemployment, with the rate there increasing by three-tenths of a point, from 3.9% to 4.2% from September to October.

Knox County’s unemployment rate continues to be among the lowest in the state, remaining steady from September to October at 2.6%.

Morgan County was one of the counties in Tennessee that saw its unemployment decrease over the past month, falling from 3.6% in September to 3.4% in October.

Roane County also saw unemployment fall from September to October, falling by two-tenths of a pojnt, from 3.7 to 3.5%.

Union County’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.4%.

Statewide, unemployment held steady in October. Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.4 percent matches the previous month’s rate.

Nationally, unemployment experienced a slight uptick. October’s rate of 3.6 percent is 0.1 of a percentage point higher than September’s rate of 3.5 percent.

For a complete breakdown of the county-by-county unemployment data, click this link.