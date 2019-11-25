TBI: Rocky Top man arrested in shooting death of neighbor

One Rocky Top man was killed Saturday morning, and a second arrested Saturday afternoon in connection to his death, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Rocky Top Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Willow Lane shortly before 8 am Saturday on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old David Ray Roach, Jr., in the front yard of his home, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the TBI come in to assist the Rocky Top Police Department with its investigation, and later that day, agents announced that they had determined that Roach’s neighbor, 64-year-old George Patterson was the individual responsible for Roach’s death. No motive was publicly identified, but the two neighbors had reportedly been “feuding” for several years, and were arguing at the time of Saturday’s shooting.

Patterson was arrested on a charge of criminal homicide and taken to the Anderson County Jail, where he was booked on a $250,000 bond.